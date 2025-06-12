Close navbar icon
Magic Earth was built on a promise: world-class navigation that puts people, not data, at the center. We don’t track you. We don’t sell your behaviour. We don’t monetize your movement. But building and maintaining a high-quality app with global coverage, real-time features, and offline capabilities, takes real work and long-term investment. 

That’s why we’re introducing a charge of €0.99 / $0.99 per year.

We believe in creating value without compromising your privacy and that means rejecting the usual business models of surveillance and advertising. Instead, we’re asking for a small contribution that helps us stay independent, transparent, and focused on you. 

$0.99/year

Annual subscription with ongoing access to all features.

Full access to premium navigation features

Offline maps you can rely on anywhere 

No tracking, no profiling, no ads EVER 

Regular updates and improvements 

The peace of mind that your data stays yours 

We could have chosen a different path: make it free and monetize your attention. But we didn’t. Because we believe good, ethical technology should be sustainable and straightforward. 

This small fee helps us continue delivering a product you can trust, one that respects your choices and supports your everyday movement. Thank you for being part of a better way forward. 

Frequent questions

No, it's the standard yearly subscription price. It renews automatically each year unless cancelled.