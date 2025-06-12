Pricing

Magic Earth was built on a promise: world-class navigation that puts people, not data, at the center. We don’t track you. We don’t sell your behaviour. We don’t monetize your movement. But building and maintaining a high-quality app with global coverage, real-time features, and offline capabilities, takes real work and long-term investment.

That’s why we’re introducing a charge of €0.99 / $0.99 per year.

We believe in creating value without compromising your privacy and that means rejecting the usual business models of surveillance and advertising. Instead, we’re asking for a small contribution that helps us stay independent, transparent, and focused on you.